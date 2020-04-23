The coronavirus health crisis is everyone’s business. Ferrari could concentrate its efforts on the construction of parts for the ventilators and ventilators. According to Le Corriere della Serra, the prestigious Italian car manufacturer, in collaboration with Magnetti Marelli (Italian manufacturer of automotive components), is currently discussing with Italy’s no. 1 ventilation machines in Italy, Bologna-based Siare Engineering International.

The parties are seeking solutions to increase the production of these out-of-stock and necessary devices for the treatment of those severely affected by Covid-19.

Two hypotheses were studied during a meeting Thursday between a group of engineers from FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) and Ferrari (held by the same holding company, Exor, of the Agnelli family). The first would be to optimize the production process, by supporting Siare in logistics and with suppliers. The second would be to outsource part of the manufacturing, notably certain components. Ferrari has shown its willingness to make its Maranello premises (historic headquarters of the manufacturer) available for this purpose.

Objective: double production

“We will either help them at home, or take out part of the production. Or do both,” says Exor. No decision has yet been made, but the objective is clear: to double the production of Siare breathing apparatus, from 150 to 300 respirators per week.

In recent days, the Agnelli family has donated 10 million euros to Civil Defense for the Covid-19 emergency. Ferrari and CNH Industrial have also acquired 150 respirators and masks in China to transport them to Italy, the country most affected in the world by the Covid-19 (3,405 dead according to the last count on Thursday).