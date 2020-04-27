Ferrari does not want to be too restrained. The British daily The Guardian reports on Wednesday that the Italian team has announced that it is ready to reconsider its future in Formula 1, if the budgetary restrictions imposed by the regulations become much greater than what has been planned so far . A threat brandished by director Mattia Binotto.

Given the economic instability caused by the Covid-19 health crisis, the F1 world imagines an adjustment of the rules to allow all the teams to survive. Because with the 2020 season still not started, all the Grands Prix initially planned by the beginning of June have been postponed or canceled, some formations are accusing the coup.

A ceiling lowered by $ 45 million?

With the new regulations which were to come into force in 2021 (but finally postponed in 2022 because of the pandemic), all the teams had agreed to cap budgets at 175 million dollars per year (about 160 million d ‘euros). But now, discussions would point to a new spending cap at 145 million dollars (133 M €) for 2021, lowered to 130 million (120 M € approximately) for the year 2022. Proposals that annoy Ferrari, who does not want to hear about such an austerity which would potentially make him lose a certain advantage over certain competitors.

“The ceiling of $ 145 million is already a new and demanding demand compared to what was set last June. It cannot be reached without other significant sacrifices, especially in terms of human resources. to be even lower, we wouldn’t want to be forced to explore other options for expressing our racing DNA, “warned Mattia Binotto.