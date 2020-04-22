The Italian brand insists that it will be a crossover, not an SUV

It will start from the Roma platform; can reach 700 horses

His debut is scheduled for the year 2021

The Ferrari Purosangue 2021 is an SUV-type car that is under development. It is the first of its kind developed by the Maranello firm. No details on its performance yet, but it is intuited that it will be available with a V6, V8 or V12 engine. It is speculated that its price will be around 200,000 euros, although it has not yet been confirmed.

The Purosangue 2021 is Ferrari’s first SUV. The times when Italians refused to enter this segment are already history. The Cavallino house has given in, although it promises a car with aspirations of Gran Turismo so as not to lose the sporty touch. Thus, we are expecting a rival to the Porsche Panamera. It will share class with the Aston Martin DBX and the Lamborghini Urus.

FERRARI PUROSANGUE 2021: EXTERIOR

The first details of the Ferrari Purosangue that have come to light spoke of a raised vehicle, but not an SUV. As they assured from Maranello and as shown by the spy images of the model in tests, it is a five-door crossover with a marked shooting brake character with which the Italians will try not to betray their own history at all.

At the moment Ferrari has not released style details about its new creation, although it is known that the design has already been approved internally. Despite this, there are those who dare with their own interpretations about the appearance of the Maranello model, such as independent designer Giorgi Tedoradze, who has taken the liberty of anticipating the possible image of the Purosangue.

One of the main surprises that the Ferrari Purosangue can give is that it may be the first ‘cavallino’ to use a platform derived from one of the brand’s existing models. Specifically that of the recently presented Ferrari Roma, as claimed by Auto Express.

The technological manager of Maranello, Michael Leiters, has ensured the following in the aforementioned media: “In general we will have two families in terms of architecture, that of front engines and that of rear engines. The modularity is there, especially with vehicles front engine. We have a 2 + 2, a 4+ and we are thinking of the Pureblood. ”

Despite having a familiar approach, Ferrari is going to focus the development of the Purosangue on achieving the most dynamic performance possible on the road. It will have four seats in 2 + 2 configuration and its engine will be located in the center-front position. Ferrari wants to be unmarked so much that it is an SUV that will include it within its range of Gran Turismo vehicles. In this way we imagine ourselves more of a rival to the Porsche Panamera than to the Cayenne and company.

“I think we have found a concept and a package that is on the one hand a real SUV, and will convince SUV customers to buy it, but on the other hand it differs markedly from the concept of existing SUVs. I am convinced of this car and its technical concept, “said Leiters.

What Leitners said suggests that the Ferrari Purosangue can be equipped with an air suspension, thanks to which the vehicle will have great road performance, but will also offer certain ‘off road’ capabilities. However, the only thing they confirmed from Maranello regarding this is that the new ‘cavallino’ will have a “new and innovative” suspension.

It will be especially interesting to see how Ferrari solves the mess he gets into with the Thoroughbred. Yes, it will surely be their best-selling model, the one that helps them improve their figures to where they are intended, but it will do so at the cost of breaking with tradition.

It seems impossible that the most purists do not get on with their criticisms, even though the design of this crossover is sporty at best. But beware, something similar happened at the time with the aforementioned Porsche Cayenne and the Urus is the best-selling Lamborghini today, while the Bentley Bentayga is also a success for the brand.

FERRARI PUROSANGUE 2021: INTERIOR

No images of the interior of the Ferrari Purosangue have yet been released.

FERRARI PUROSANGUE 2021: MECHANICAL

The new platform on which the Ferrari Roma was born, which is the same one that the Purosangue will use, supports different engines, from a V6 to a V8 or a V12. It would not be ruled out that it is available even as a plug-in hybrid.

The maximum power figure should be around 700 horsepower, while what is assured is the all-wheel drive system.

FERRARI PUROSANGUE 2021: PRICES

The price of the Ferrari Purosangue 2021 has not yet been confirmed, but it is rumored that it will be in the orbit of 200,000 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 12/30/2019 Ferrari hints that the Purosangue will share a platform with Roma. 12/23/2019 Presentation scheduled for 2021. 09/16/2019 New details on the first SUV from Ferrari. 10/28/2018 They hunt the Pureblood on the track. 10/15/2018 First information and render of the Ferrari Purosangue.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.