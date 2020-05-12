For all those who had any doubts, the extension of the Charles Leclerc contract by Ferrari until 2024 makes the intentions of the Italian manufacturer abundantly clear, having spent 12 years unsuccessfully searching for the formula to re-celebrate the title of champion. Although in this case the figures should always be taken with a certain distance, everything seems to indicate that Leclerc will receive a salary of around nine million euros, although the variables can make the total amount increase considerably.

Since Kimi Raikkonen crowned the 2007 crown, illustrious names such as Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel have paraded through Maranello. And yet, none of them has managed to homogenize the opinion of the tifosi as Leclerc has done after a single season wearing the Il Cavallino Rampante jumpsuit. A single course has been enough for this 22-year-old prodigy to put the most demanding fans of the World Cup in his pocket. This unconditional delivery has had the collateral effect of being fed up with Vettel, 32, who arrived at Ferrari in 2015 as a substitute for Alonso and who to date has only been able to hold two runners-up (2017 and 2018).

The German four-time champion has gone through 2019 in a situation very similar to the one he already experienced in 2014, his last exercise at Red Bull, when Daniel Ricciardo passed him over. In fact, in the last year and a half he has accumulated more errors than practically in his entire previous career in F1.

“Solid future”

In his first contact with Scuderia, Leclerc has surpassed him in all parameters. The Monegasque finished fourth in the points table while his neighbor was fifth; He accumulated two wins for just one from the German and ten podiums (nine). The disastrous management that Ferrari has made of its drivers – and that in Brazil had its climax (the two red boliders commissioned and ended up leaving) – has surely made Mattia Binotto, the team’s director, have chosen to give him the keys to the medium-long term shed to the Monegasque Leclerc. However, the youngster will be required to perform according to his new position, expectations that are difficult to achieve if we look at the great debut he has had.

In any case, he will have much more time than Vettel, whose agreement expires at the end of 2020, waiting to know what one of the most atypical members of the grid will want to do with his life, someone who is difficult to imagine in the paddock much more. weather.

“With each race this year, our desire to extend Charles’s contract became more and more evident and this decision means that he will continue with us for the next five seasons. It has been part of our family since 2016 and we are more than proud of the results we are achieving with our Academy, ”said Binotto in the statement released this Monday. “This shows that Charles and Scuderia have a very solid future ahead of them,” added the executive.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook, Twitter or subscribe here to the Newsletter.

.