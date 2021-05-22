Ferrari still up and Verstappen leads the last free practice in Monaco

05/22/2021

On at 13:18 CEST

The third free session of the Monaco Grand Prix has noted the good feelings shown on Thursday by Ferrari and Carlos Sainz, as well as the problems of Alpine and Fernando Alonso (15th), while the two men who are fighting this year for the title, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) They point to a great battle in the ‘qualy’, which will take place this Saturday from 3:00 pm on a circuit where starting first on the grid is practically equivalent to a victory.

The morning session in the Principality ended early in the absence of 3 minutes due to an accident of the ‘rookie’ Mick Schumacher with the Haas. Verstappen has finished at the top of the times table (1.11.294), although closely followed by the Ferraris, with Carlos Sainz to just 47 thousandths and Charles Leclerc to two tenths.

Verstappen has always moved in head positions while Hamilton has had more problems, including a little scare behind the wheel of the W12. The seven-time champion was seventh with the Mercedes, more than half a second behind the Dutch. Also Sainz has been about to get hit by Lando norris when the Briton met the Madrilenian in a quick lap attempt.

With 17 minutes to go Nicholas latifi he crashed his Williams into the wall at the start of T16 and caused the first red flag of the session, although fortunately the Canadian rider was undamaged. The accident has left many pieces on the track that the Monaco stewards have removed in record time to minimize the impact on the latter free practice sessions.

Alpine has confirmed the bad impression it made on Thursday, with Alonso in fifteenth position and his partner Esteban Ocon closed the classification in 20th place, at 2’30. Much will need to improve both to be in a position to fight for Q3 in two hours.

Times, Free 3:

1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’11 “294

2 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) at 0 “047

3 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) at 0 “258

4 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) at 0 “471

5 Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) at 0 “523

6 Lando Norris (McLaren) at 0 “694

7 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) at 0 “726

8 Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) at 1 “004

9 Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) at 1 “063

10 Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) at 1 “243

11 Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) at 1 “245

12 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) at 1 “406

13 Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) at 1 “665

14 Mick Schumacher (Haas) at 1 “845

15 Fernando Alonso (Alpine) at 2 “035

16 Nikita Mazepin (Haas) at 2 “096

17 George Russell (Williams) at 2 “153

18 Nicholas Latifi (Williams) at 2 “181

19 Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) at 2 “228

20 Esteban Ocon (Alpine) at 02 “320