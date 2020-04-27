It will have the same 1,000 horsepower hybrid engine as the coupe

His presentation will take place in principle next year

The Ferrari SF90 Spider will become upon arrival, which indicates that it will be produced in 2021, the most powerful convertible for sale in the world. It will share a hybrid engine with the Stradale, whose power rises to 1,000 horsepower.

The Ferrari SF90 Spider, the convertible version of the SF90 Stradale, currently completes intense development days before a presentation that all points to it being produced as early as 2021. This model, therefore, will not be one of the two that the Maranello brand has promised during this year.

FERRARI SF90 SPIDER: EXTERIOR

The aesthetics of the Ferrari SF90 Spider It is practically traced to that of the Stradale, with the logical difference of its roof and the compartment where it is collected. Therefore, the profile view of the model is likely to vary slightly from that of the coupe.

Ferrari works to couple the flap Gurney to the needs of this body. It is a system that the Stradale already has and that manages the air that passes over the body to reduce resistance to advance and increase the load in a curve. In the coach version of the model, it gets an extra 70 kilos both in braking and in lateral supports.

FERRARI SF90 SPIDER: INTERIOR

Hardly any differences are expected between the interior of the Ferrari SF90 Spider and that of the Stradale. In this way, you will have solutions such as the huge 16-inch digital dashboard displayed on a curved screen.

The steering wheel, flattened at its lowest part, will feature a large number of controls, some of them tactile.

In the central part of the dashboard there will be two other screens just above the climate control outputs that will show various information, including the engine speed, speed and selected gear.

FERRARI SF90 SPIDER: MECHANICAL

The engine of the Ferrari SF90 Spider It will be the same as that of the Stradale, which means that it will become the most powerful convertible car for sale.

The hybrid set will therefore consist of a 4.0-liter V8 with 780 horsepower that will add its good work to three electric motors, two of them located on the front axle and the third between the combustion engine and the transmission. The 220 horses provided by these makes the total figure to be 1,000. The maximum torque will be 900 Newton meter.

The gearbox will be an automatic double clutch with eight speeds.

A slight loss of performance is expected in the Ferrari SF90 Spider compared to his coupé brother. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km / hour in 2.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 340 km / hour.

A small decrease in its electric range, of 25 kilometers and a maximum of 135 kilometers / hour can also occur in the case of the Stradale. The battery in this one is 7.9 kilowatt hours of capacity.

The weight will also slightly exceed that of the Stradale except surprise. This one stops the scale at 1,570 kilos. However, Ferrari sources claim that work is being done to keep the figure unchanged.

It is not confirmed that the Ferrari SF90 Spider count, as with the Stradale, with a lighter and more extreme variant called Assetto Fiorano. This manages to save 30 kilos in the case of the coupe, in addition to incorporating specific Multimatic shock absorbers derived from competition, a new carbon fiber rear spoiler, an exhaust line also in titanium or Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires developed from specific shape with less drawing than standard ones and a softer compound.

FERRARI SF90 SPIDER: PRICE

The price of Ferrari SF90 Spider It is not confirmed, although it is supposed to be superior to that of the Stradale. This, in France, starts from 443,513 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/27/2020 The first data of the Ferrari SF90 Spider are leaked.

.