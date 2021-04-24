Ferrari sets date to its first electric car: we will see it in 2025 | Motor

Ferrari is already working on making the leap to electric cars and in not too many years the first will be ready.

Ferrari has just launched its first hybrid, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, but is already thinking of a (much) broader electrification strategy. At the annual shareholders meeting, John Elkann, the brand’s interim president and CEO, announced that Ferrari will launch its first electric car in 2025.

The relationship between Italians and electrification has had, until now, a somewhat strange gestation. In 2016, Sergio Marchionne (former CEO) declared that an electric Ferrari was an “almost obscene concept”, but two years later he admitted that the company would offer an electric supercar. At the end of 2019, Louis Camilleri (former CEO) said that this model would not arrive until after 2025. Now, the Prancing Horse claims that it will arrive before then.

As John Elkann explained, in Maranello he continues executing its electrification strategy “in a very disciplined way. Our interpretation and application of these technologies (both in motorsport and in road cars) is a great opportunity to bring the uniqueness and passion of Ferrari to new generations. This will be a milestone in our history ”.

If you are thinking of buying a second-hand electric scooter, we give you some information and tips that you should take into account before.

As will be?

The brand’s interim president and CEO did not elaborate on what will be Ferrari’s first electric car, but they have not been able to avoid the rumors and leaks. Patents circulated in 2019 suggesting that Italians were working on a two-seater model with all-wheel drive since each of the wheels would have an electric motor.

However, Enrico Galliera (Ferrari commercial boss) made it clear in an interview with Autocar that they would not launch an electric vehicle until technology allowed them to “produce a car that fits our position. We need to bring something new to the market: this is how Ferrari has always worked with new technologies because it is in our DNA ”.

Electric apart, 2021 and 2022 will be years full of novelties in Maranello. John Elkann announced that they will launch three new models in the coming months, a trend that will continue next year when we meet the first SUV of the house: the Ferrari Purosangue. Finally, he explained that they continue to advance in their search for a new CEO to replace Louis Camilleri, who left the brand at the end of 2019 for personal reasons.

This article was published in Autobild by Elena Sanz Bartolomé.