They work to debut directly with a second specification of their engine

The idea is to discard the first specification, with which they were going to run in Australia

The closing of factories does not mean a break in the minds of Ferrari engineers. These continue to work and look for ways to start the year stronger, hence prepare an evolution of the engine that never debuted and think about running directly with the second specification, with which they believe they will gain 20 horsepower.

Ferrari wants to run the first World Cup race with an evolved and improved engine that would give them 20 more horsepower compared to what they used in the tests. Although the factories are closed, this is the idea if they can complete the relevant reliability tests on the test bench before the start of the season, according to the Italian edition of the US website Motorsport.com.

The Scuderia wants to compete with the 065/2 engine and with an SF1000 also with aerodynamic improvements. If they finally follow through on this plan, it will be the first time a team has started a season with an evolution of their engine rather than the original power unit.

According to the renowned journalist Franco Nugnes, the power unit used in the Barcelona winter tests was different from the one that was going to be used in Australia, so the 065/1 was not even used.

When the factories reopen, Ferrari will have to carry out the relevant tests for the approval of the new engine, with an eye toward making it debut at the Austrian Grand Prix on July 7 if this is finally the first race of the season.

The main innovation of the new V6 is that it would be able to withstand a higher pressure in the combustion chamber that would guarantee them 20 extra horsepower, to recover from the drop in power that the entire grill in Austin noticed after the issuance of several directives FIA techniques.

