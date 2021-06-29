Ferrari says Mercedes is distracted by lack of stability

With the fourth consecutive victory of Red Bull in the Styrian Grand Prix To extend its advantage in the title fight, Mercedes faces a battle to improve its car if it does not want to miss the championship.

But while the clear progress Red Bull is making with its RB16B car has been important for Max Verstappen to have been able to stretch his lead, the Ferrari team principal, Mattia Binotto, believes that there are also other factors at play.

He believes that the stability Red Bull has had in engaging with its leading figures through thick and thin has been crucial in helping the team grow stronger over time.

Suggest that this contrasts with Mercedes, which in the last year has seen Chief Engineers Andy Cowell and Technical Director James Allison leave their posts, as well as facing huge delays in completing the Lewis Hamilton renewal.

When asked after the Styrian GP about his opinion on the Red Bull-Mercedes fight, he said: “Before looking at the technical aspects, it must be recognized that Red Bull has done a great job. I think it is correct to point out that they are reaping excellent results because they can count on a team that has been stable for many years. “

“Despite having to face difficulties, despite not having won, they have continued to form a group to try to improve their car. And what we see now is the result of that work.”

“If, on the contrary, we look at Mercedes, already in the last year there have been important internal changes, with roles that have perhaps been revised. Besides that the renewal with the driver came in February. I think they are signs of a distraction that has led to the current situation. “

Although Binotto made no direct comparison with the situation in Ferrari, it has been clear for a long time that the best way for the Italian team to progress in the long term is to give the current structure time to show what it can do.

Binotto also doesn’t endorse Mercedes’ view that Red Bull’s straight speed gain has been helped by a step up in engine performance.

It suggests that Red Bull partner Honda may have been forced to downsize its engine earlier in the season due to reliability issues, and only now has it unleashed the performance it showed at the beginning.

“I do not share [la opinión] from what I hear and read, because the performance of the Honda engine, looking at the GPS data, corresponds to the performance they had at the beginning of the season in Bahrain, “he explained.

“Then, they had to reduce performance due to reliability problems. I think that by solving that, they have returned to the level they had at the beginning of the season. There has been no step forward. We, starting from Bahrain, have always had the same level. performance because the engine allowed us to run like that. “

“So for Red Bull it is not about having taken a step forward, because that would not be allowed in the regulations.”

