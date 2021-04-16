Ferrari Roma: in-depth video analysis

Being at the controls of a Ferrari is always synonymous with fun, does anyone doubt it? But in our analysis today we want to go further, taking advantage of the fact that it is the Ferrari Roma. When Ferrari presented the Roma, in a way the world of motoring stopped, and it is that without prior notice, Ferrari broke the schemes of its own and strangers by reinventing not only its GT range, but everything we took for granted in the brand and its cars. And it is for this reason that through our friends at C. de Salamanca in Marbella today we tested the Ferrari Roma on video, looking to offer you an insight that no one has ever given you about this supercar.

Gran Turismo: reinventing the concept at Ferrari

For years, Ferrari’s GT range has been clearly defined through two bodywork and powertrains. The access of Ferrari through a convertible supercar capable of offering usability and enjoyment in equal parts, while in the highest range, a 2 + 2 capable of combining luxury, refinement and V12 engines to speak of exclusivity in the first person. As well, This formula taken for granted by many will change forever from now on, and the first step is the Ferrari Roma.

Conceived as Gran Turismo in the old-fashioned way, the Roma recovers the purest idea of ​​the GT to create a car capable of mixing performance, comfort and luxury in equal measure. It is an idea that Ferrari had long since left behind in pursuit of diversification, but now Roma recovers the golden years ’50s and’ 60s as a tribute. The objective in this reinvention initiated by Roma is to offer a real Ferrari GT, capable of maintaining its character and essence, but being able to fight one-on-one with cars such as the Porsche 911 Turbo, the Aston Martin DB11, the Rolls-Royce Wraith or the Bentley Continental GT, undoubtedly the current reference.

Thus, the Ferrari Roma serves Ferrari to have in its range an all-in-one capable of replacing the spirit of the already ceased GTC4Lusso, also offering a clearly differentiated point of view with respect to the Portofino, since you cannot buy a Roma convertible, nor the Roma’s versatility is what you will find in Portofino.

Ferrari Roma design: the controversy

Risky, different and, above all, polarizing. Ferrari has managed to divide the market between those who love or hate Roma, and that is because the Italian brand has created a car that has literally broken our schemes. I already tell you that live he wins a lot of points, even in this sober configuration that accompanies us, but Ferrari wanted to make clear its spirit of breaking with the established and what better way to do it than by presenting something really new and different.

It is a car that requires time of contemplation to understand itWell, to begin with, flee from the overloaded features of the Ferrari circuit. It also presents a very sharp look and never seen before, crowning the concept with a grille that could well have been transferred from one of those classics that the Roma is inspired by. And I forgot, what to say about that voluptuous rear announced by the rear axle, with minimal LED lights, but with four huge tailpipes.

Yes, it is a different supercar that nobody had prepared us for, and even inside it also manages to raise our eyebrows, but the Gran Turismo segment was crying out for a breath of fresh air and the Roma is precisely that current that has made the category red hot. Not everyone will be convinced of its design or approach, but as soon as you get to know Roma, you realize that Ferrari does not intend it either.. In Maranello they have bet hard to shake the foundations of a segment where they had no presence. Their rivals, long-established GT with well-established formulas in theory, start with an advantage, but The Roma is not just another GT, but another way of understanding Gran Turismo.

The supercar for everyday use

Having understood what are the reasons that led Ferrari to create the Roma, it is time to discover why we say this is the Gran Turismo Ferrari style. For its development, it was not started from a blank sheet, but the existing one from Portofino was used, although 70% of its components were renewed or modified. In practice, we can consider the Roma a practically new car.

For your heart you use a 3.9 V8 Twin-Turbo engine capable of developing 620 hp of maximum power and 760 Nm of torque, being connected to a double clutch transmission with 8 relations and to the rear axle through an electronically controlled differential. What does this mean? Well what the Roma is a full-fledged Ferrari – it’s fast, accurate, and truly addictive. Its operation in any of its driving modes invites a sporty driving, giving wings to the 7,500 rpm that its 8-cylinder reaches, and also doing it with a wonderful melody. We have plenty of performance, 0-100 km / h in 3.4 seconds and more than 320 km / h peak, and believe me if I tell you that this car is not only capable of making us vibrate like the most radical of supercars, but also allow us to cross Spain without flinching.

And the really impressive thing about Roma is that all its possibilities are available to the driver whenever and wherever we want. At the stroke of manettino we can modify the behavior of this car, surprisingly comfortable in its calmer profile, but offering a lot of punch when we dare to request the “Race” mode. One would expect that a Gran Turismo, despite being called a Ferrari, would be guilty of excessive filtering or good manners, but that is not the case with the Ferrari Roma. If your thing is to enjoy walks, fast, but oblivious to everything that happens around you, this is not your car. But If what you are looking for is a GT where pleasure also means that your pulse quickens with each curve or gas stroke, the Roma is your car.