They will do their second filming day next Tuesday, June 23

Leclerc and Vettel will ride on a track with many options to hold a GP this year

Ferrari has reserved the Mugello circuit for its second filming day, in which it plans to shoot with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel. It will be next Tuesday, June 23.

The Italian team will make on Tuesday, June 23, its second filming day so that its two drivers can ride on one of the tracks that has the most ballots to celebrate a Grand Prix this year, according to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

It should be remembered that the last time the teams filmed was in the preseason tests that were held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last February. With the suspension and subsequent cancellation of the Australian GP, ​​they weren’t even able to hit the track for free practice.

The covid-19 has avoided all filming in these months and that is why Ferrari has reserved Mugello so that its drivers recover sensations behind the wheel before the Austrian Grand Prix.

With the 2020 season set to begin in two weeks, Vettel and Leclerc will prepare for Red Bull Ring with a filming day with the 2020 Ferrari SF1000 in Mugello.

The Italians will visit Mugello, a circuit with many possibilities of holding a second Italian GP this year, after Leclerc yesterday piloted the SF1000 from the Ferrari factory to Fiorano, through the streets of Maranello.

In this way, the red team ensures a visit to Mugello that will be very useful if Liberty Media finally reaches an agreement to celebrate Ferrari’s 1000th GP on this Italian track, something very possible, according to the mayor of Florence yesterday.

“I think we have never been so close to the possibility of having Formula 1 in Florence and on the Mugello circuit,” said Dario Nardella, the mayor of Florence, yesterday.

