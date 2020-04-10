The brand has matched its customers’ donations

The campaign, which is still active, is centralized in Modena

Ferrari has already raised a million euros to help alleviate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the city of Modena. The funds have already been made available to the local health service and will be used to treat Covid-19 patients and to purchase medical supplies.

The Italian manufacturer has questioned its customers to invite them to participate in a solidarity campaign with the promise that Maranello would match all the donations received. In just a few days they have already reached the seven digits, although they will keep it active in the coming weeks while the crisis lasts.

The money will also be used to contribute to the development of Telemedicine, a program that enables citizens with Covid-19 symptoms to be monitored through their phones and tablets. Those from Maranello have also donated an ambulance, which remains active and integrated into the local health service.

This occurs when there are only four days left for the Maranello factory to reopen its doors, after being closed since March 15 due to the severity of the health crisis. It will do so progressively and with new security protocols to ensure employees.

Among the proposed measures, Ferrari contemplates tests for its workers and their families, as well as for their suppliers. They are finalizing a new application that will allow monitoring health status, disseminating advice and detecting if an individual has maintained contact with an infected person.

