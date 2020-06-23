It can be purchased through its official store, plus shipping costs

The presale is already active and the engine can be shipped to any country

Ferrari has put on sale a unique piece for all those collectors and motorsport lovers. It is the engine that his F1 car used in the 2002 season, the same in which those of Maranello took both the drivers ‘and constructors’ titles.

This piece can be purchased online through the Ferrari store on its official website. At the moment, this power unit is already in pre-sale, so it can be reserved.

However, this valuable engine is not affordable for all budgets. The price is 75,000 euros, to which should be added 11 more shipping costs. The estimated time of arrival of the item once it is available is about 15 days, although it will depend on the country from which the purchase is made.

According to the description of the power unit, it reaches 17,800 revolutions per minute and also has a capacity of 2,996.62 cubic centimeters. The engine is a V10, which is characterized, among other things, by its sound, considerably higher than that of the current V6, and by not being hybrid. People who buy it will receive a certificate of authenticity signed by Mattia Binotto, head of the Ferrari team.

However, this is not the only element of a Formula 1 for sale on the Ferrari website. You can also buy the front wing of the 2005 car driven by Schumacher for 5,000 euros or the engine panel of the 2007 season for 9,000 euros. Another element is a life-size replica of the helmet that Charles Leclerc used in Belgium and is also signed by the pilot himself. This piece costs 19,400 euros.

Beyond the queen category, Ferrari also sells a replica of the nose of the 268 SP from 1962 in its characteristic red color. In this case, whoever wants to buy it will have to pay an amount of 18,500 euros.

