Charles Leclerc won in his debut last weekend

The tradition of Italians is to do it when they win in Formula 1

The Ferrari team has placed a new flag at the entrance to its factory in Maranello, as always when they win a Formula 1 race. The difference this time has been that the race has been virtual.

Charles Leclerc yesterday won the virtual Australian GP organized by Formula 1 in a formal event in which several drivers from the current grid and world champions such as Jenson Button participated.

It was Leclerc’s debut on a virtual date, which he ran in the same colors as his little brother, Arthur. To celebrate, Ferrari has placed a flag with its shield on top of the entrance door of its factory in Maranello.

It is something they always do, a tradition in the home of the Italians, although they only did it – until now, at least – with the victories of ‘real’ F1.

It should be remembered that a Ferrari driver, David Tonizza, was the champion of the 2019 season of the official F1 Esports championship – for simracers, not real F1 drivers – the year in which Ferrari debuted in the contest with its official team Esports. In none of his victories did Ferrari perform the rite of the flag.

It should be remembered that last year, Ferrari hung one more flag in its entrance with the victory – not a victory later – of Sebastian Vettel in Canada, in which the German passed first through the finish line but when serving a sanction of five seconds post- race, the victory was inherited by Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari kept the Canadian flag at the top of Maranello throughout the year in protest at what happened, just as Vettel moved the poster of the first classified towards his car, instead of that of Hamilton, after the events.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.