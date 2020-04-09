Jean Todt acknowledges that the Federation detected irregularities, but insufficient

Jean Todt, president of the FIA, has confirmed that it is Ferrari who blocks the departure in light of the case due to possible irregularities in its 2019 engine. The Frenchman admits that the Federation’s technicians have found certain anomalies, but these are not enough to declare the Maranello power unit illegal.

Todt explained that Ferrari has prohibited the FIA ​​from disclosing all the details of the resolution for alleged irregularities in its engine of the 2019 season.

“If you ask me, I would love to give all the details of the situation, but Ferrari is opposed. So they have been sanctioned, but we cannot give the details of that sanction, “Todt said in statements for the British magazine Autosport.

The FIA ​​president comments that he does not regret the statement issued by the Federation to try to publicly close the Ferrari case. In this document of little clarity, the highest motoring body did not establish whether the power unit was legal or not and only announced a “private” agreement with Scuderia.

“Of course we could not have said anything, but we feel that it would have been incorrect not to say that the Ferrari case had been discussed and there was a sanction. ”

“Honestly, it is very simple. Very simple. We have put a lot of effort into reaching our conclusions and the teams did not accept them,” he adds.

Todt has detailed that anomalies were found in the Ferrari engine. However, they were not sufficient to rule that the propeller was illegal. Everything indicates that the unit had a fuel injection higher than that allowed by regulations.

“Unfortunately, it is a fait accompli of technical matters, because our technicians say: “We cannot demonstrate with the certainty with which we should demonstrate that Ferrari has been illegal””

After the publication of the statement for the resolution of the case, all the teams not motorized by Ferrari joined together to request explanations from the Federation. Mercedes led this group and subsequently abandoned the protest.

“I have spoken individually with one of the seven teams. One of them – Mercedes – decided that he was leaving the case despite having been one of the leaders. Since then, I have not heard anything else. I have read in the press that he has there has been a discussion between two executives. ”

The teams responded to Todt’s missives for more answers. However, the Frenchman explained to them that Ferrari does not want to reveal more details of what happened despite the fact that the FIA ​​wants to do so.

“I have received letters in response to mine confirming that they understood the FIA’s position. It does not mean that they were happy with it and they would have loved for Ferrari to make the case visible, which I would also love, but we can’t “, says Todt to finish.

The irregularities found by the FIA ​​forced Ferrari to modify its engine for 2020 despite the continuity in the technical regulation, according to the German press after the release of the statement. Those of Maranello, in theory, have had to change elements of an important caliber in the operation of the propellant such as the turbocharger or the energy recovery system -ERS-.

