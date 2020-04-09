Ferrari is finalizing the details to reopen its Maranello factory, a reopening initially scheduled for April 14 at a time when the numbers of infections and fatalities are less in the Italian country. But this resumption of activity will occur before the end of the pandemic, which will force extraordinary measures to be taken.

Il Cavallino Rampante’s house will deploy a constant monitoring strategy, with voluntary tests on a daily basis for both the factory workers and people in their family environment, as well as the company’s suppliers who work within its facilities. .

The monitoring is also done virtually, and so each employee will download a new application created to monitor their health, spread health advice and detect if they have maintained contact with someone infected with the coronavirus, in order to react in time and prevent contagion spreads.

Ferrari will provide health and psychological assistance to employees who require it, either electronically by telephone or directly at their homes. If a positive is detected, employees will receive a space to isolate themselves safely, with free medical coverage and all the health support they require.

Ferrari President John Elkann has said so in a letter sent to the shareholders of Exor, which owns 22.91% of the shares of the car company. His project has the support of the Emilia-Romagna administration, the region where Maranello is located.

Ferrari closed its factories on March 15, thus culminating a month of progressive restrictions in the face of the advance of the pandemic in Italy. As has happened in China, the resumption of industrial activity is expected to occur gradually and with specific measures to protect personnel.

A paradigmatic case is that of the Honda factory in Wuhan, the epicenter of the Covid-19. The facility closed its doors in late January, but gradually reopened in mid-March and has now regained pre-crisis production volume. Gloves, masks and closure of common areas, as well as regular temperature controls and a monitoring application are some of the solutions applied.

