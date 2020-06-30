Ferrari will race in Austria with the same car that traveled to Australia

The head of the ‘Scuderia’ has confirmed that the evolutions will come in Hungary

The top manager of Ferrari in Formula 1, Mattia Binotto, has revealed that they are preparing an update package for their SF1000 ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, which will be the third event of this extraordinary 2020 season.

Mattia Binotto himself revealed several weeks ago that the car from Austria would be very similar to the one that traveled to Australia, practically the same, something that Charles Leclerc was also in charge of confirming recently.

The reason is simple: Ferrari got the concept wrong in their car this year and, in view of the results of the pre-season tests, they decided to completely change course.

Of course, a change of concept takes time, and in that sense the forced closure of factories due to the coronavirus has not been of much help. Therefore, the package of evolutions will arrive in Budapest.

“The results of the tests led us to take a change of direction in terms of development, especially in the aerodynamic section. First we had to understand why we did not see the results we expected and how much the program had to be recalibrated,” said Binotto.

“It would have been counterproductive to continue in the planned direction knowing that we would not have achieved our goals. Therefore, we decided to create a new program that would analyze the entire car, knowing that not everything would be ready for the first race.”

“Our goal is to present the updates in the third race, in the Hungaroring. Apart from that, beyond the development of the car, in the last weeks we have worked a lot on analyzing its behavior, with the simulation work and with the help of our drivers. “, has added.

As for the double date at the Red Bull Ring, the Lausanne is aware that they will not have the fastest car, but he hopes to take advantage of any opportunity and points to the Hungarian GP to take a step forward.

“We know that, at the moment, we do not have the fastest package. We knew that before heading to Melbourne and that has not changed. That said, the Spielberg circuit has different characteristics from those of Montmelo and temperatures will be well above February. ”

“In Austria we must try to take advantage of every opportunity and then, in Hungary, with the new package we are working on, we will be able to see where we really are compared to the others, while taking into account the development of our rivals,” said Binotto. In conclusion.

