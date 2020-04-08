From the Scuderia they offer a flexible posture to celebrate the maximum of races

Binotto expects the World Cup to start in July, but ensures that it is early to find out

Mattia Binotto assures that the teams must be flexible in receiving the possible calendar that is designed once the coronavirus crisis is over. The Ferrari boss recalls that it is everyone’s will to ensure the maximum number of races and downplays the format, as it indicates that the Scuderia is in favor of the double Grand Prix, to compress the weekend program and even run beyond of November.

Binotto says that Ferrari are prepared for any type of championship that arises from the FIA ​​after the coronavirus crisis. “We know from sports regulations that to have a World Cup you need at least eight races, but everyone tries to look for more than that. I think what will be important is that we be really flexible,” says Binotto, speaking for Sky F1.

“I’m pretty sure Chase and the teams are capable of putting together the best championship we can have. For our part, we’re ready for anything … shorter weekends, double races, whenever it’s done or the idea of ​​joining races. It is important to be flexible and ensure that we offer good races also for the fans, “he adds.

Although the Ferrari boss hopes they can start the season in early July, he admits it is still too early to know the start date for sure.

“I think it is difficult to answer when the season will start. No one can know. Formula 1 tries to organize the best season, perhaps starting at the beginning of July is possible, but we do not have any confirmation at the moment,” he assures.

“I think that at the end of May we will have a clearer image. I think it is in everyone’s interest to start running when we can and we believe that it is possible and then, to celebrate as many races as possible, but I think that it is too early now to have a clear image of the future, “he says to finish.

