They have also created accessories to adapt diving masks

They will be distributed in different Italian hospitals

Formula 1 teams are turning to help to the best of their ability in this coronavirus crisis. Ferrari, in addition to the € 10 million donation made recently by the Agnelli family, now manufactures valves for respirators in Maranello.

The team has released the news through its social networks through a photograph of one of the valves. It should be noted that, in addition to this, they have also manufactured accessories for diving masks that are adapted for the use of those patients who are not so serious. This reduces the use of respirators. The pieces will be taken to hospital centers across the country.

“Ferrari is now producing valves and adapters for protective masks at the Maranello plant using 3D printers. All of this, in support of toilets treating patients with coronavirus. The equipment will be distributed by hospitals throughout Italy. Practical solutions for immediate help where needed, “verses the text.

The development of the valves has been carried out for Mares, a manufacturer that has adapted its diving masks for use in people with respiratory difficulties due to coronavirus. Solid Energy does the same with these Decathlon brand accessories. Thanks to the accessories made by Ferrari, it is possible to use it for this purpose that has nothing to do with its original purpose.

On the other hand, Nuovamacut Gruppo TeamSystem has been in charge of logistics. The collaboration of each of these parties has already led to a successful project to help Italian healthcare in a crisis that has left 168,941 infected and 22,170 dead in the country.

The Italian team thus joins Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren and Williams made themselves available to the British government to fight the coronavirus. In fact, Brackley’s made a device that supplies oxygen to the lungs without having to wear a respirator.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.