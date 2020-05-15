Battery technology considered not yet up to par

The brand claims to work on a solution for the absence of sound

Enrico Galliera, commercial head of Ferrari, has assured that the first electric of the ‘cavallino’ brand will finally arrive, but never before 2025 and as long as the battery technology is sufficiently developed.

Will there ever be a Ferrari electric? Yes, but not at any price. This has been ensured by the maximum commercial manager of the brand, Enrico Gallieri. According to him, the arrival of a ‘cavallino’ powered by batteries is a matter of time. It will not be little, yes, since it is not yet considered within the Italian manufacturer that the current technology is ready to meet the demands of a supercar.

“There are some competitors that are entering the electric market. Will it be a problem for Ferrari? I don’t think so. Will this generate interest for Ferrari in that market? No. We firmly believe that battery technology is not what it is developed enough to meet the needs of a supercar. In the next five years we don’t think it will develop as much as to meet what a Ferrari needs, “Gallieri said.

In this way it can be deduced that the first electric Ferrari It will not arrive in any case before 2025. However, it is known that this project is already being worked on in Maranello. Leaked patents not long ago pointed to an electric with four motors, one for each wheel, and with capacity for two people inside.

Galliera wanted to emphasize, however, that Ferrari it is open to the inclusion of new technologies in its models. “If there are new technologies, we have to put them on the market. Ferrari has always worked with new technologies. Technological evolution is 100% part of the DNA of Ferrari,” he said at Autocar.

By last, Galliera He also wanted to touch on a rather delicate subject with the subject of electrics. Its sound, or rather the absence of it. At Ferrari it is an especially complex issue because this is one of its most recognizable firms. The Italian manager believes that they have to work hard not to disappoint their clients. “It is a very interesting question. We are working hard on it, but I will not say whether we have already found the solution or not.” In addition, he considers that the recently presented SF90 Stradale is a sign that the Ferrari client is also adapting to the new times. “We have customers who love using the SF90 Stradale’s electric mode to quietly leave their home and then listen to their motor on the road.”

These statements are in line with those made a long time ago by the CEO of Ferrari, Louis Camilleri, in The Wall Street Journal, where he recognized that the electric motor and its heavy batteries reduced the differentiation between cars. The challenge is to discover how they can maintain their aura. “The perception is that the battery is a factor that levels the game, so it is up to us to be sure that we can differentiate ourselves,” said the executive director of the Maranello house.

The Italian is also president of the tobacco company Philip Morris, an experience that you believe can be extrapolated to Ferrari Because it puts you at the helm of a company “that is part of an industry that is going through a great transformation” with the added challenge of “staying ahead of that transformation”.

The arrival of an electric Ferrari is anticipated from the time of Sergio Marchionne. It was thought that the first ‘cavallino’ powered by batteries could come with the business plan for the period 2018-2022, but finally this forecast has been delayed considerably.

