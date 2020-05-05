The value of Ferrari’s shares has tripled since it went public

The brand obtained a dividend of 1.13 euros per share in April

Ferrari has seen its shares rise 7% on Monday, something influenced by its positive economic results in the first quarter of the year. Currently the Italian firm has more value than giants like Ford or General Motores.

Although the crisis of coronavirus it fattens considerably with the automotive sector, Ferrari stays strong. The shares of the Italian brand rose up to 7% during the day yesterday. The value of these has tripled since those of the ‘cavallino’ went public.

The closure of its facilities for more than a month has not prevented Ferrari deliver 5% more units during the first months of the year, in total 2,738. The brand’s revenue, for its part, stood at 0.94 million euros, which improves the initial forecast of analysts once taking into account the exceptional current situation, which was 0.78 million.

This made that during the day yesterday Ferrari It reached a market value of 27,610 million euros, a figure that ended up settling at 27,330. Both numbers are in any case higher than those shown by two giants as General Motors or Ford. The first has fallen to 26,870 million euros, while those in the oval are currently worth 17,610. It matters little that Ferrari produces 10,000 cars a year and that General Motors, for example, does the same with 7.7 million units.

During the month of April Ferrari announced a dividend of 1.13 euros per share, that is, a 10% increase. The Italian firm has, however, reduced its estimates of net income to a figure that ranges between 3,400 and 3,600 million euros. Before the crisis of coronavirus 4.1 billion were expected to enter.

The brand value Ferrari And its own demand for its vehicles has allowed the brand to have profit margins of 24%, when most automakers are below 5%. The CEO of the ‘cavallino’, Louis Camilleri, also states that, although there have been some cancellations of orders, especially in the United States and Australia, the prevailing crisis has not caused “alarm signals to appear in any market” .

