World renowned sports car company Ferrari has joined the FIA ​​to push the program forward. “FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars ”, to ensure that the first female pilot reaches the category of pilot queen.

For this the Ferrari Driver Academy, will play an important role from which talents like Charles Leclerc have emerged, will be key in this program.

This Maranello-based company is the one to achieve this, above all because it occupies an important position with the Scuderia Ferrari, which began to compete alongside Alfa Romeo and Fiat drivers and cars.

In addition to that, currently Formula 1 is the world brand with the greatest impact behind football and the Olympic Games and the sporting event that has the highest turnover in the world. According to Bussenis Book a year generates 5 billion euros and is the brand that grew the most ahead of Adidas or the NBA.

Women are taking an important role:

In different areas, women are taking on great importance and stereotypes are changing in a considerate way. Especially with movement births like #MeToo.

As times change, people’s thinking has also changed little by little. One of the benefits of these changes is that women increasingly take on new roles in society.

For example, today we can see a change that has occurred in the stereotype of women as mothers and housewives that 50 years ago was the most normal and practically a rule. In which the women had to stay at home to take care of the children and take care of their husbands, in addition to constantly cleaning the home.

Today women can choose what to do, whether it be to develop in the workplace, school and decide whether they want to start a family or not. Furthermore, INEGI assures that the decision to have children of their own has had significant changes, since births in the country have decreased a decade 17 percent.

According to World Bank data worldwide, up to 53 percent of the female population between 15 and 64 years of age work.

Imagine that the IMF notes the benefits that women’s participation in the labor market has brought, as some countries managed to shoot up GDP by 34 percent with this decision.

