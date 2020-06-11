FIA and Ferrari present the project ‘FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars’

The prize for the best two is a season with Ferrari in Formula 4

The FIA ​​Women’s Commission on Motor Sports and Ferrari present the project ‘FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars’, an initiative that seeks to boost the career of two girls between 12 and 16 years old.

It is a four-year program, supported by the FIA, Ferrari and Pirelli, with the aim of giving two drivers the opportunity to run a Formula 4 season with Ferrari.

“‘FIA Girls on Track – Rising Star’ is another great step forward, with which we will be able to help the development of young female pilots. Being able to collaborate with Ferrari is a fantastic thing which demonstrates the progress this commission has made over the past ten years. We hope that this agreement allows us to see women drivers win races with Ferrari, “Commission President Michèle Mouton said in an official FIA statement.

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto hopes that thanks to this collaboration more female drivers can have a prosperous future in Formula 1.

“We are very pleased to be collaborating with the FIA ​​on this innovative program. We firmly believe that young drivers must be helped to grow and the Ferrari Academy is a great place to do so. We have responded eagerly to this FIA initiative and we believe that we can be of great help to increase the presence of women in this sport “, Binotto has expressed for his part.

The project has already started, with a first selection of young promises with national or international experience. The Federation already has 20 pilots from five continents, who will be invited to some tests in October at the Paul Ricard circuit. From there, 12 pilots will be selected to work in karting and Formula 4 training camps in October and November. The top four will be able to participate in a weeklong course at the Ferrari Driver Academy in November, where they will learn about personal grooming, driving techniques and get up close to the sports economy and the world of media.

After an evaluation, the best four drivers can get a one-year contract with the option of renewal for another season to run in F4 in 2021. Only one of them will get it. In 2021 a new selection will be made again to look for the second pilot.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard