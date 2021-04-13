Ferrari improvements are not enough

04/13/2021 at 11:07 CEST

Ferrari The World Cup began arriving from one of its worst results in history last season, after signing Carlos Sainz as a partner of Leclerc, the objective was clear: to improve the Ferrari to bring it back to the top positions of the grid. After the tests and the first race in Bahrain, the team agrees that the car is progressing by leaps and bounds, but it is still not enough because they are not fighting for victories.

The SF21 is a better car with a more powerful engine and with conditions that make it capable of heading the middle zone, something much higher than the expectations of the 2020 season. In the first race of the World Championship, Carlos Sainz, who has just finished reach the team, he was eighth and his teammate, Charles Leclerc, was sixth, but they had a pace worth fighting and getting to overtake the Mercedes, the great rival to beat.

After the progress Leclerc assured that: “If I think about how we were a year ago, in exactly the same place, it is good progress. We want to fight for victories soon, but we are realistic. Although, honestly, we have done a great job to reach or get closer to McLaren and to be closer in the races “celebrated the Ferrari driver who experienced first-hand the downturn of the Italian team.” The step forward in top speed is good, but we must continue to progress and improve in that regard. It’s a step up from last year, “said Leclerc.

Sainz, a newcomer to the team, did not experience Ferrari’s poor results last season in his skin, but he was able to follow the process from the point of view of another team in F1. Now, although he cannot corroborate the improvements of the Ferrari, he assures that: “I am happy with the progress I have seen from the team compared to last year and I have to thank everyone at the factory for such hard work“The Spaniard is very motivated with the team and believes that they can go much further:” This is just the beginning, I am sure that with more work we will be able to continue progressing, “said Sainz.