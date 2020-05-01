Exactly 26 years after the death of former Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna, Ferrari published on Friday (1st), on their social networks, a series of tributes to the three-time Formula 1 world champion.

“One of our biggest rivals. Today we came together to remember the legend that was Ayrton Senna,” wrote the Italian team, in a post accompanied by an image of one of the world’s idols.

In addition to the message, Ferrari also shared statements from the team’s current defenders, like German driver Sebastian Vettel, four-time world champion. “When I was a child, I watched Formula 1 with my father. The first race I remember was when Senna won in Brazil, in 1991”, recalled the German, about the moment when the Brazilian won the Grand Prix at the Interlagos Circuit.

Monegasque Charles Leclerc, born after Senna’s death in 1997, confirmed that his legacy still lives on.

“My father was a fan of Ayrton and, as I grew up, he also became a hero for me,” he said.

Ayrton Senna is considered by many to be the best driver of all time. His genius inside an F1 car marked a generation. What nobody predicted was that a tragic accident at the Imola circuit in Italy would interrupt his brilliant career.

On May 1, 1994, during the San Marino Grand Prix, Senna lost control of his Williams at the Tamburello curve and crashed violently against the concrete wall. The accident moved the spectators, and the farewell of the controversial and charismatic Brazilian pilot was accompanied by television by millions of people.

