Ferrari hires CEO from chip company

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – 10:29

The Italian Benedetto Vigna, new CEO of the Italian supercar manufacturer



Benedetto Vigna, new CEO of Ferrari.

The automobile house Ferrari has named the Italian Benedetto Vigna new CEO, a post that had been vacant since December following the resignation for personal reasons of Louis CamilleriFerrari reported in a statement.

Vigna will be incorporated into the Maranello house on September 1, 2021 and comes from STMicroelectronics company, where he is currently in charge of the group Analogici, Mems (Micro-Electromechanical Systems) and Sensori.

With extensive international experience working with some of the world’s leading technology companies, Vigna, 52, was born in the province of Potenza, in the small town of Pietrapertosa, and graduated in Physics from the University of Pisa.

He joined STMicroelectronics in 1995 and founded the company’s Mems businesses. “His responsibilities have been extended to connectivity, imaging and power management solutions. He has also led a number of successful initiatives in new business areas, with special focus on the segments of the industrial and automotive market“reads the introduction note.

“It is an extraordinary honor to join Ferrari as CEO and I do it in equal measure with enthusiasm and responsibility. Excited about the great opportunities we can take advantage of. And with a deep sense of responsibility towards the extraordinary results and abilities of the Ferrari men and women, of all the company’s stakeholders and of those who, around the world, have a unique passion for Ferrari, “they were the first Vigna’s words.

Benedetto Vigna’s priority “to be ensure that Ferrari continues to strengthen its leadership as the creator of the most beautiful and technologically advanced cars in the world.

His extensive knowledge, the result of more than 26 years of experience in the heart of the semiconductor industry, which is rapidly transforming the automotive sector, accelerating Ferrari’s ability to break new ground in the application of next-generation technologies, “added the house of ‘Prancing Horse’.

For his part, the executive president of Ferrari, John elkann, he assured that with Vigna they will write “new chapters of unrepeatable stories”. “We are pleased to welcome Benedetto Vigna as our new CEO. His deep understanding of the technologies that drive much of the change in our industry, his proven innovation skills, entrepreneurial approach and leadership will further strengthen Ferrari“he added.

