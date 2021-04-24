Ferrari hides the name of its wildest V12

Reach 830 horses

DANIEL G. LIFONA

Updated Saturday, April 24, 2021 – 18:12

The name of this special version of the 812 Superfast will be released on May 5.

Still has no name, or at least it has not been revealed, but we have already seen the first official images of the new and ‘mysterious’ special version of the Ferrari 812 Superfast to beat several records of the Italian brand. Although the technical data (and the name) of the car will be released the May 5th, we already know the essentials of its performance and power: 830 hp and 9,500 rpm.

This new limited edition version of Ferrari represents the ultimate expression of the concept extreme berlinetta with front engine and elevates the character of the 812 Superfast to a new level. Directed to a select group of collectors, It includes extreme engineering solutions designed to ensure maximum driving pleasure.

For starters, it’s powered by the most recent evolution of the legendary naturally aspirated 12-cylinder engine with an angle of 65 between the cylinder banks. This engine is capable of offering the most power ever in a production Ferrari model (830 hp) with a maximum speed of 9,500 rpm, a new record for a Ferrari combustion engine.

The use of state-of-the-art materials, the redesign of most key engine components, an innovative valve timing mechanism and a new exhaust system These are just some of the technical solutions that allow the car to reach performance peaks still unexplored in the V12 segment.

The brutal power of the engine is combined with a independent four-wheel drive steering system that increases the feeling of agility and precision when entering the curves. It also highlights the heavy use of carbon fiber, both outside and inside, which has allowed lighten the weight of the vehicle, as well as the new version 7.0 of the Side Slip Control dynamic control system.

For the aerodynamic and design section, extreme solutions have also been adopted such as new front air intakes, the rear diffuser and exhaust configuration. Also new is the patented design of the rear window, which has been replaced by an aluminum frame integrated with the roof and with vortex generators that improve aerodynamic efficiency and create a spine effect.

Despite sharing silhouette and proportions with the 812 Superfast, the hood seems shorter and wider due to its special design, while the rear shows a more pronounced ‘fastback’ effect, giving it a more compact and competitive look. Even the rear spoiler now takes on a more imposing look.

Interior architecture it remains fairly faithful to the 812 Superfast, preserving the dashboard, volumes and surfaces, including the characteristic fingerboard design. Along with other elements of the interior, the door panel has been redesigned to reduce weight and transmits to the cabin a more sporty and modern touch that reflects the racing spirit of the automobile.

The price is also unknown, although easily exceed the 340,000 euros of the Ferrari 812 Superfast from which it derives and will stay close to half a million euros. Although production details are unknown, no more than 90 or 100 units will be manufactured.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

