It is a work of the Japanese preparer Albermo

The new pieces are reminiscent of the shapes of the Ferrari FF

Albermo, a preparer of Japanese origin, has put on sale in the Japanese country a curious transformation of the Toyota Prius that gives the hybrid the appearance of a Ferrari FF … or at least it tries.

Buying a Ferrari or Lamborghini for just over 30,000 euros is possible, as we discovered a few days ago. The world of tuning makes it possible. And we turn to him again today to show what could be considered as the third Hybrid ferrari of history after the LaFerrari and the SF90 Stradale, whose convertible version, by the way, is on the way. Of course, the ‘cavalry‘protagonist of this article has far fewer horses than any of the others.

Although he tries to resemble a Ferrari FFThis unit is really a Toyota Prius retouched by the Japanese preparer Albermo. The body kit used is called SP42, and brings a new front, new black painted wheels and details with the Italian flag both behind, where a new bumper and an air diffuser also appears, as well as on the hood and roof.

If we go into detail with the front, which is the most changed part, you can see immediately that a new bumper has been installed that is very reminiscent of that of the FF original, to which are added a new black grille, a new spoiler in the lower part and darkened fog lights. As a curiosity, and to avoid legal problems with Ferrari, you can clearly see how the logo is not exactly that of the Italian brand. The mythical ‘horse’ is now a rooster.

Albermo sells the parts of this Italianized Toyota Prius separately, in such a way that the price of the front is, at the current exchange rate, around 950 euros, while the rear changes require the payment of another 700 euros. Where there is no variation is in the engine, so that this Ferrari FF low-cost and hybrid develops 122 horses.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.