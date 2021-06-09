Ferrari has a new CEO

06/09/2021 at 10:40 AM CEST

Ferrari has found relief for Louis C. Camilleri, who resigned in December for personal reasons. The president of the company John Elkann assumed the position of CEO provisionally and today the Scudería has announced that it is transferring it to Benedetto Vigna, 52, who will join on September 1.

Vigna He is currently president of STMicroelectronics’ Analog, MEMS and Sensor Group, and is a member of the company’s executive committee. “Vigna’s unique knowledge gained over 26 years working at the heart of the semiconductor industry that is rapidly transforming the automotive sector can help accelerate Ferrari’s ability to pioneer the application of next-generation technologies. We are delighted to deliver welcome Benedetto Vigna as our new Ferrari CEO “, he announced Elkann. “His in-depth knowledge of the technologies that drive much of the change in our industry, and his more than proven capacity for innovation, business building and leadership skills will further strengthen Ferrari and its unique history of passion and performance in the exciting era. what is coming right now”.

For his part Vigna assures that “it is a special honor to join Ferrari as CEO and I do so with the same sense of emotion and responsibility. Excitement for the great opportunities there are to seize. And with a deep sense of responsibility towards the extraordinary achievements and capabilities of men. and Ferrari women, to all the company’s stakeholders and to everyone for whom Ferrari is a unique passion. “

Vigna joins Ferrari at a time in the F1 team’s progress, what with Charles Leclerc has achieved the last two poles in the World Cup and reached the podium (2nd) with Carlos Sainz in Monaco. A streak of results that currently places them third in the constructors’ championship.