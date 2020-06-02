The Italian claims that Sainz is a solid rider who does not make mistakes

He believes it will be difficult for Mattia Binotto to manage his drivers in 2020

Giancarlo Minardi is convinced that Ferrari has made the right decision by signing Carlos Sainz as a substitute for Sebastian Vettel for the 2021 season, and even assures that he is a solid driver who does not make mistakes.

Carlos Sainz will arrive next year at the Maranello formation to be the companion of Charles Leclerc for at least the next two years. Minardi, although he had another preferred driver for that seat out of love for the homeland, believes that Sainz is the optimal choice.

“If I were at the top of Ferrari, it would have given Giovinazzi an opportunity to protect Italian patriotic sentiment at this very particular stage in history. But I don’t want to be misunderstood, Sainz’s choice is going in the right direction, without patriotisms. ”

“Ferrari has Leclerc, and in Sainz they will find a solid driver, one who always brings the car to the finish line and who does not make mistakes. I understand the reasons of those who decided,” said Giancarlo Minardi in the Italian newspaper Il Resto del Carlino.

Along these same lines, Minardi remembers an anecdote from a decade ago, when he recommended to Scuderia Ferrari the signing of Carlos Sainz for his young driver program.

“I will tell you something. A decade ago, I took the liberty of suggesting in Maranello the inclusion of young Carlos in the Cavallino academy program. It was not possible, but I liked Sainz at that time,” he added.

On the other hand, the Italian does not know what will happen to Sebastian Vettel in the future, but he has one thing clear: if he decides to continue in Formula 1, this year’s situation will be more difficult for Mattia Binotto to manage.

“If Seb plans to continue competing in 2021, controlling him at Ferrari will be very difficult, because he will want to show that he is still the best driver and, in this case, I would not like to be in Mattia Binotto’s place. If Vettel plans to retire at the end of this season, everything will be easier for the team, “said Minardi to conclude.

