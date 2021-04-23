Ferrari F8 Spider 2021, video test

Today This is not the time to talk about autonomous cars, or to talk about electric cars. We are going to forget the MOVES III Plan, the decarbonization objectives and the excessive boom in SUVs. Today we forget all that noise, because today, we get behind the wheel of one of the most special cars of the moment. One of those cars that restores your faith in driving, that reminds you why you love cars over anything else. Today, we get behind the wheel of a Ferrari F8 Spider, and we tell you what is happening at the wheel. Fasten your seatbelt.

My colleague Juanma has had the privilege of telling us in first person how his test of this supercar has passed. The Ferrari F8 Spider is the convertible version of the Ferrari F8 Tributo, and it is a retractable hardtop convertible. He is the heir to a long line of mid-engined eight-cylinder sports and supercars, whose origins can be clearly traced from the 1970s to the present day. Among its illustrious predecessors, we have cars such as the Ferrari 288 GTO, Ferrari F40 or Ferrari 458 Italia.

Ferrari ditched the atmospheric V8s years ago, but the V8 biturbo’s speed and power delivery make up for its absence.

In truth, the Ferrari F8 Spider is an evolution of the Ferrari 488 Spider. A car that has started from a brilliant recipe, and has improved each and every one of its ingredients. We continue to recognize the chef’s signature, but the recipe is now juicier, tastier … and spicier. Under its hood, in central-rear position, it has a 4.0 V8 biturbo engine, capable of developing a tremendous figure of 720 hp. These 720 hp are accompanied by 770 Nm of torque and an injection cut typical of a naturally aspirated engine, set at almost 8,500 rpm.

Its gearbox is a double-clutch and seven relations, and allows this red supercar to do 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.9 seconds. All these figures are very good, but what you really want to know is how it sounds, and how it behaves, I suggest you watch the video that my colleague Juanma has prepared for you. I don’t want to spoil you, but I assure you that this supercar is one of the funniest things you can do with your clothes on. It’s a car ideal, balanced and extremely fast, but not a perfect car.

The tested car has a sale price of more than 400,000 euros.

It is an ALMOST perfect car. What can we lack in this wonderful cocktail? If you want to find out, you are taking time to hit “play”.

Ferrari F8 Spider photos