Ferrari f40 revives in digital world

If the name Ángel Guerra sounds familiar to you, it is because in December of last year we highlighted the version of this Spanish designer of what according to him would be a current DeLorean DMC-12, and who now, after two weeks of work in his spare time, he set about bringing back the Ferrari F40. The only bad thing is that of course it is only a digital creation.

Ferrari F40 Legend, render Angel Guerra

Christened the Ferrari F40 Legend, Guerra not only limited himself to the F40 but also He also worked on the competition LM version, adding what was necessary in terms of aerodynamics to create a more than believable version of what this vehicle could be in the real world.

Perhaps the key to making the final product so eye-catching is that the changes made to the ‘real’ Ferrari F40 are subtle and yet it is advertised to be slightly longer, that classic figure that has always made him unmistakable is still there. Removing the retractable headlights, reinterpreting the wheel design, or adding a new rear diffuser does not detract from the performance.

Ferrari F40 Legend LM, render Ángel Guerra

In the case of the Ferrari F40 Legend LM, the aerodynamic additions, of course in carbon fiber, they only highlight and even make that figure even more attractive that since the 80s has made so many dream.

As we mentioned above, the only bad thing about this job is that like the DeLorean DMC-12 we already saw, it is limited to a digital world from which it surely will not come out. The good thing is that there is a good dose of images on the designer’s Instagram account that he has shared since February, which we never tire of seeing, detailing and seeing again. Do the same at home.