The Ferrari F40 that belonged to Saddam Hussein’s son was found by Internet users, but in a very bad condition

Through a campaign launched on the Internet, Ratarossa, a renowned blogger, summoned Internet users to find the Ferrari F40 that was part of the collection of cars of Uday, the son of Saddam Hussein.

Thanks to the help of another automotive blogger named Chris Big Chris Smith, of Gas Monkey Garage and with the help of Ratarossa’s followers, it was how they managed to locate the location of the supercar, which is currently located in the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, Erbil.

Chris Big had already had an approach with him Ferrari F40 de Uday, because in 2016 he intended to buy this car and even traveled to Iraq to inspect it. Chris revealed that the vehicle was covered in sand, including the engine, and lacked certain parts, claiming that transporting it to the UK would be a logistical nightmare, so he left empty handed, according to the Sputnik News portal.

But Big chris He was not the only one disappointed, as Internet users also did when they saw that the car is in a terrible condition and could hardly move, although what was really surprising and a point in its favor was the mileage of only 3,700 km he owned.

Despite the poor condition of the vehicle, the current owner of the car stated that he would sell it for the amount of $ 1.1 million.

It should be noted that the Ferrari F40 was born in 1987 to mark the 40th anniversary of the brand. This supercar is capable of reaching 478 horsepower at 7,000 revolutions per minute and has a top speed of 326 kilometers per hour. In addition, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.7 seconds.

