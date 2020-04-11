Production in Maranello and Modena will be suspended until May 3

Both factories halted their manufacturing activity on March 27

Ferrari has announced that it is suspending production in its factories in Maranello and Modena until May 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both remain with their operational activities reduced since the Italian government decreed confinement on March 27.

The Italian government has extended the period of confinement until May 3. This has forced Ferrari to extend the stoppage of manufacturing activity in its factories in Maranello and Modena until the same indicated date.

Both industries halted their activity on March 27 when confinement was decreed in the transalpine country. Since then, telecommuting is only allowed for employees of the Ferrari brand. This will continue the situation, as confirmed by the Italian company through a statement.

Recall that this extension of confinement in Italy also affects the Scuderia Ferrari of Formula 1, which also halted its operating activities last month. Engineers remain at home waiting for new news.

Ferrari also announced a few days ago the start of a project called ‘Back on Track’. The objective of this is to ensure the best conditions for its workers once the factories in Maranello and Modena are reopened according to the dates indicated by the Italian authorities.

Your employees will be voluntarily evaluated with blood tests to prevent the possible spread of Covid-19. In addition, any family member of the workers may also request this test.

Along with this measure, workers will also be given the option to install an application on their mobile devices to alleviate medical assistance and control possible symptoms of the virus. Furthermore, Ferrari will provide a psychological assistance service directly or by telephone.

If an employee tests positive for coronavirus, he or she will get free special medical coverage insurance with self-insulating accommodation that will have medical teams and healthcare professionals.

