The engine department of Scuderia Ferrari has returned to work this morning with the aim of starting the 2020 Formula 1 season in the best possible way. The rest of the team will join in a week, on May 21, to comply with the requirements of the FIA.

Due to the situation in Italy in relation to the Covid-19 coronavirus – it was the most affected European country in the first instance -, Ferrari was one of the first Formula 1 teams that decided to close its factories. In fact, they did so before the FIA ​​forced everyone to keep their doors closed for a period of 63 days.

Of course, by closing before others, they will now have the opportunity to return to business earlier. According to veteran journalist Franco Nugnes, from the Italian delegation of Motorsport, the Maranello training has already begun the process of gradual reintegration and the engine section has gotten to work this morning.

However, the Italian team knows that it will be difficult to comply with all the necessary security measures to protect their employees from possible coronavirus infections, so that only 50 employees have returned to their task so far, while others have limited themselves. to work from home.

It will be a ‘back to school’ staggered and employees dedicated to other parts of the car should return next Thursday, May 21, as the next step of the ‘Back on Track’ program that have been proposed.

It should be remembered that Formula 1 plans to return to the tracks on the first weekend of July – from July 3 to 5 specifically – on the occasion of the Austrian GP. The latest draft speaks of 19 Grand Prix, including that of Spain, in which Zandvoort, Canada and Singapore would fall, in addition to those already announced –Australia, Monaco and France–.

