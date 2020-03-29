It is a special vehicle that facilitates the transport of patients and professionals

This ambulance was delivered on Friday and will carry out 90 daily operations

Ferrari has provided an ambulance to the Modena health service to deal with the Covid-19 coronavirus. It is a special vehicle that allows safe transportation of people, both patients – contagious or not – and professionals.

The Italian firm stopped its production a couple of weeks ago in Modena and Maranello, but it is active to guarantee all kinds of aid to health services, and not only in economic or logistical matters.

In an attempt to alleviate the pandemic caused by the Covid-19, Ferrari has donated an ambulance equipped with a biocontainment chamber, allowing any patient transport to be carried out in complete safety.

This vehicle, which was delivered during the day on Friday, according to the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, will serve as a relief for the emergency services of Modena, as it is currently in a delicate situation.

The ambulance will carry out around 90 daily operations related to possible positive cases of coronavirus. In addition, it will also be useful to manage in the best possible way the ‘congestion’ of the hospitals and to transfer patients from one to another.

For this, there are two fully dedicated teams, consisting of a nurse, a driver and the two available vehicles, in addition to those provided by the volunteer services.

In this coronavirus crisis, the auto industry has put the ‘batteries’ around the world. As regards Spain, Seat and Renault have taken the lead in manufacturing facemasks and respirators for later distribution.

