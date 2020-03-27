Mattia Binotto affirms that it is one of the hypotheses that F1 handles

Liberty Media currently manages several different action scenarios

Mattia Binotto, head of the Ferrari team, has assured that one of the multiple performance scenarios that F1 is considering for the 2020 season is to end it in January 2021.

Chase Carey – CEO of the category – has acknowledged that, at a minimum, the season – which they expect to have between 15 and 18 races – will last until December. While FIA ​​and F1 are investigating how to act, Binotto has been the first to confirm that their plans include spending the season until the beginning of 2021.

“The teams are talking to F1 and the FIA. There are several hypotheses on the table and each one is being considered right now,” Binotto said in words to the Italian chain Sky Sport F1.

Binotto has revealed that one of the potential scenarios that Liberty Media is handling right now is to end the 2020 season in January of next year. Although it is only one possible solution among many others.

“A reduced World Cup or the hypothesis that the 2020 championship will end, for example, in January 2021 are some of the options. At this time, we must be open to any hypothesis to compete with as many GPs as possible,” added the Swiss.

On the other hand, Binotto has supported F1’s decision to bring forward the ‘summer break’ to match the development of the teams in times of quarantine.

“Of course, stopping development in F1 right now seemed like a responsible decision, even to help smaller teams. And I don’t think stopping is an advantage for one or the other, sooner or later we as Ferrari will come back to the office and We will try to present ourselves at the beginning of the season to the fullest. ”

