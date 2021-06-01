Ferrari does not expect much from this end …

Laurent Mekies, Ferrari sports director, acknowledges that “a part of the season begins that will not be easy for us”

May 31, 2021 (19:15 CET)

Raikkonen was second in Azerbaijan 2018, Ferrari’s best result in this GP

After the good results of the last two Grand Prix by the Ferrari team – in Monaco pole for Leclerc and 2nd place for Sainz; in Spain 4th Leclerc and 7th Sainz-, for this weekend and the next, the same is not expected.

Laurent Mekies, acknowledges that it will be difficult, but trying to make a metaphor related to football, says that: “we will try to make a good defense and hit the counterattack.”

Ferrari has tested in the simulator how it will fare in this Azerbaijani GP, and it seems that not very well, or at least not as well as in Monaco or Barcelona. “Now begins a part of the season that promises to be difficult for us. If in Spain SF21 was clearly the third team, and in Monaco it even showed potential to win, the situation should be different in the following rounds, starting with Baku ”.

And it is that in the case of the Baku circuit, the long straight does not favor the SF21, while the McLaren is expected to do well and defend the third position it currently occupies in the world championship. McLaren is third in the constructors’ standings with 80 points, just 2 ahead of Ferrari, which is fourth.

Mekies believes that just as Ferrari fought with Mercedes and Red Bull face to face in Monaco, in Baku it does so with teams located in the middle zone. “Our main objective will be to show all the potential available and try to make the most of every opportunity,” says Mekies.

Ferrari has contested the Azerbaijan GP three times, with a best result of 2nd in 2018 with Kimi Raikkonen. That same year, Sebastian Vettel took pole position. In 2016, when the European GP was held in Baku, Vettel was second.