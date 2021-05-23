Ferrari does not change his car and Leclerc retains pole

05/23/2021 at 1:37 PM CEST

Chales Leclerc will finally start from pole at the Monaco Grand Prix. Ferrari announced this morning that it will not replace the car’s gearbox, after not having observed significant damage after the accident suffered by the Monegasque driver after setting the best time in the qualifying session on Saturday.

In a tweet, Ferrari explains that “after further testing no apparent defects were found in the gearbox, so Charles Leclerc will start today’s race from pole position, based on qualifying results & rdquor ;.

If he had replaced the gearbox of Leclerc’s car, the Monegasque would have a penalty of five places and lose pole at the Monaco GP. Ferrari he hopes that after making the decision not to make changes, his driver’s car will endure the race without problems until the end.