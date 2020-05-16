The talks with the German did not lead to a written proposal.

Carlos Sainz, the first name after Vettel’s farewell to Scuderia

Ferrari never submitted a formal written renewal offer to Sebastian Vettel. The Italian and German teams maintained contacts that did not lead to a proposal for a new contract in the absence of acceptance by the pilot. From this moment on, Carlos Sainz has always been the first and only option for the Italians to replace the four-time champion.

Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari have decided to part ways at the end of the 2020 season after a six-year relationship. Carlos Sainz will be the substitute for the Teuton in the Italian house from 2021 and will share a garage with Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari did not manage to offer Sebastian Vettel a new renewal contract in writing for the 2021 season. It is true that there was an approach of positions with contacts and conversations, but this did not bear fruit and ended without a definitive and formal offer for the Teuton, according to has been able to know SoyMotor.com.

Explicitly, the official statement of Vettel’s departure from Ferrari mentions that “it is a joint decision between Sebastian and Ferrari, which both parties consider to be better” and that “there is no specific reason leading to this decision, only the thought common and friendly that it is time to separate our paths to achieve our common goals. ”

Right now, Sebastian Vettel is out of a seat for the 2021 season. The German has opened a period of reflection to decide what is the next step in his sports career. Currently, his options within Formula 1 have been greatly reduced and a possible temporary or total withdrawal from the Grand Circus is not ruled out.

CARLOS SAINZ, THE FIRST OPTION OF FERRARI

The decision not to renew the German came at the end of the 2019 season and from here, the name of Carlos Sainz began to be considered as his replacement. The talks between Carlos and Ferrari progressed this winter and have ended with a final agreement during confinement. The Spanish has always been the priority of the Italians once it was decided that Vettel would not continue with them after 2020.

Mattia Binotto has seen in Madrid a young pilot with experience capable of bringing maturity, commitment and team spirit to the transalpine project. And Sainz has seen in Ferrari the opportunity to make the leap to the elite of Formula 1 to fight in the short term for podiums and victories on a regular basis.

Daniel Ricciardo had a little contact with Scuderia, but this vanished instantly because Mattia Binotto’s preference has always been Carlos Sainz. The Australian will occupy the seat that the Spanish leaves vacant at McLaren. Sebastian Vettel has never entered into the plans of the Woking team. Negotiations with Ricciardo progressed firmly and came to fruition thanks to the close ties between both parties in previous seasons.

OFFICIAL: Carlos Sainz will be a Ferrari driver from 2021

