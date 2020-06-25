Italians have focused on better understanding their new SF1000 during the break

They assure that they will improve the car as the season progresses

Red Bull and Mercedes do bring aerodynamic improvements to Red Bull Ring

The SF1000 with which Ferrari will arrive in Austria at the end will be very similar to the one it took to Albert Park last March. All the rumors that the Scuderia would come with different improvements in its gearbox, front spoiler and power unit are false, according to Maranello.

In May from Italy they assured that Ferrari was preparing an evolution of its engine for Austria with 20 more horsepower. 10 days ago improvements were also anticipated in the transmission. However, Scuderia has denied all those updates

The SF1000 from Austria will be very similar to the one from Australia and will not carry those improvements that were rumored in recent weeks. Italians have focused on correctly understanding their new car. The first significant improvements are likely to come after the Hungarian GP.

“We only have very small changes in the car. It was more important for us to better understand the SF1000. We have taken a good step forward, “a team spokesperson confirmed to the German publication Auto Motor Und Sport.

On the other hand, Mercedes and Red Bull will arrive next week at the Red Bull Ring with improved cars. The silver arrows are going to bring an update to the aerodynamic part, which will be especially helpful for the Hungarian GP. The test car was an upgraded version of the 2019 W10 and for the first race of the year, the reigning champions hope to hit the table again with one step forward.

Red Bull will not fall short in terms of development either and they will bring more aerodynamic improvements for their two home races with which they hope to stand up to the Mercedes team from the first minute. Those of Milton Keynes want to be world champions with Max Verstappen this season and for this, they need to challenge the silver arrows from the first race.

“Spielberg’s car will not be the same as it would have been driven in Australia, we are going to carry out the aerodynamic update that we had planned for the Spanish GP, which we tested in the wind tunnel. there is uncertainty in this regard, as we have gone to the third stage without knowing how the first or second have worked “, commented the team’s advisor, Helmut Marko, to close.

