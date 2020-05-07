The brand wants to make them known this year, but postpones its launch for several months

Maranello has been closed by Covid-19 until this Monday

Ferrari has delayed the presentations of the two new cars that it wanted to publicize in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, which has kept its factories in Maranello and Modena closed from mid-March to this Monday. It has been postponed for three to four months compared to the original plan, although there are no official dates yet.

The 2020 exercise presented something calmer for the transalpine, who came from a frenzied 2019 in which they released five models: the F8 Tribute in March, the SF90 Stradale in May, the F8 Spider and the 812 GTS in September, and Rome in November. This course will only be two … and the Pureblood, whose arrival is scheduled for 2022, is not expected to fall.

Executive director Louis Camilleri has confirmed that the disruptions of Covid-19 have forced them to delay the two launches they had planned for several months, according to the Autonews portal, following a conversation by the manager with industry analysts. No estimate has been released.

In the short term, the priority is to recover the production lost during the break weeks. From Maranello they believe that they can compensate 50% of the lost volume if they ask employees to work on Saturdays and to reduce their summer holidays, among other measures.

The vice president of Ferrari, Enrico Galliera, already anticipated just a few days ago that they were two cars.

“We are always planning to do something more, and we will try to give news. We are going to launch two new models before the end of the year,” Galliera said in statements collected by Autocar. “We continue to look at new markets. Potentially each segment can interest us, always respecting that we are a luxury car company. ”

What Ferrari will not lose on the way to this expansion is its character as a sports manufacturer, not even with the arrival of the future Purosangue, scheduled for 2022.

“We can enter every market where a luxury car is accepted. Of course, we have certain limitations that have to do with our character. Ferrari is a manufacturer of sports cars. When we look at new segments we have to keep in mind the soul of the Ferrari brand is our only limitation. The natural thing for us is sports cars and GT, but we can look elsewhere as long as we are consistent with our heritage, “Galliera concluded.

