Ferrari debuts new hybrid sports car next week

The next June 24 there will be a global launch of a new sports car in order to Ferrari that joins your line and that it will be special to become another hybrid which adds to its portfolio of racing cars.

.

With the name on code F171, this new sports car will have a hybrid configuration of which the main engine will be a 3.0-liter biturbo V6.

Also, according to the few details that the brand has revealed, it will have one of the highest driving ranges in 100% electric mode for its category.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

He will be a direct rival of Mclaren artura and its specifications would be very close to Ferrari F8 Tributo, at a lower price and without the V8 that equips the latter.

In terms of design, its appearance would be inspired by the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. While its launch arrives, the video below, starring the eSports pilot, David Tonizza, gives a preview of this car that has as its slogan: ‘fun to drive’.

Ferrari hybrid launch