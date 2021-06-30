Ferrari could easily overtake McLaren, says Norris

McLaren currently occupies third place in the constructors’ championship with 120 points to Ferrari’s 108.
After a disastrous grand prix in France, Ferrari had a good race in Austria last weekend, with Carlos Sainz being sixth and Charles Leclerc recovering to seventh after an incident on the first lap that saw him go through the pits. to replace your front wing.
Norris maintained his run of good results with a fifth place finish, but Daniel Ricciardo’s failure to score ensured a net win for Maranello’s.
Norris believes Ferrari could have an advantage over McLaren in some places, especially if it fixes the tire problems that have hurt it this year.
“They’re up and down,” he said when Motorsport.com asked him about McLaren’s battle with Ferrari. “It’s not that they have problems every race. I think Paul Ricard was particularly bad for them. But many of the circuits suit them better than us.”
Also read:
“And considering how hard they still struggle on the straights, on the GPS they are one of the best in the corners, similar to Mercedes and Red Bull in a lot of the corners.”
“So they are our biggest threat at the moment. We keep working hard, that’s why we don’t take anything for granted right now. And we have to keep working and improving the car, because once they have it all together, they can easily be ahead. of us. It’s difficult. “
Norris pointed to Ferrari’s speed on a lap as a key part of the threat: “I think most of the time they have beaten us this year, and they have taken pole position twice.”
“So that shows that they have a very good car, and as soon as they solve their problems in the race, then they fly.”
“In some respects you could say that they have a better car than us in certain scenarios and tracks and situations, and in others we have a better car, like yesterday (because of the Styrian GP qualifying). So we’ll see.”
Norris argued that the battle with Ferrari is providing extra motivation for everyone in the McLaren camp.
“A challenge is always good,” he said. “It makes it more exciting, it makes the team work hard, and the only time you don’t like it is when they beat you. It makes the guys work hard, and even at the factory, but you don’t want it to be too difficult either.”
“I like it because it forces me to work hard and push the limits and things like that. I hope we can do the same next week.”
Gallery: The best photos from the Styrian F1 Grand Prix
Click on the arrows to scroll through the images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41
1/30
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams, George Russell, Williams
2/30
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on the starting grid
3/30
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Final preparations are made on the grid before departure
4/30
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fans
5/30
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Start Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 and the rest of the peloton
6/30
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Start Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M and the rest of the peloton
7/30
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Start Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 and the rest of the peloton
8/30
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, pit stop
9/30
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21, pit stop
10/30
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, retires in the pits
11/30
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21
12/30
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
13/30
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02
14/30
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, crosses the finish line to win the race
15/30
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, crosses the finish line to win the race
16/30
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates at Parc Ferme
17/30
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Third place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes in Parc Ferme
18/30
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2nd place, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 3rd place, congratulate each other at Parc Ferme
19/30
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, at Parc Ferme
20/30
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, at Parc Ferme
21/30
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates at Parc Ferme
22/30
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates with his team at Parc Ferme
23/30
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Podium: race winner Max Verstappen
24/30
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Podium: race winner Max Verstappen
25/30
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Podium: race winner Max Verstappen
26/30
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Podium: race winner Max Verstappen, second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, third place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
27/30
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Podium: race winner Max Verstappen, second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, third place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
28/30
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
The Red Bull team cheers on their driver Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st place, on the podium
29/30
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Podium: Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing Consultant, race winner Max Verstappen, second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, third place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
30/30
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images