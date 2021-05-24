Ferrari confirms Leclerc crash was caused by driveshaft failure

(Reuters) – The driveshaft failure that prevented pole-position Charles Leclerc from starting the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday was the result of his qualifying accident the previous day, Ferrari said. on Monday.

The Italian team had said after the race that it was not clear that the problem was related to the accident.

A spokeswoman said checks made after the car returned to the Maranello factory determined that the damage to the left axle was caused by the accident.

The piece broke after five corners as Leclerc headed for the starting grid.

Leclerc returned to the pits and retired, as there was not enough time to make repairs before the start.

Team boss Mattia Binotto said Sunday that nothing would have changed by replacing the gearbox, resulting in a penalty on the grid.

Leclerc, hoping to become the first Monegasque to win a home race since Louis Chiron in 1931, took pole position after his accident in the final seconds raised red flags and prevented his rivals from improving their time.

(Report by Alan Baldwin in London. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)