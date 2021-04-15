Ferrari confirms first electric for 2025

During the annual general meeting that took place in recent days, the president of Ferrari, John Elkann, confirmed that the first fully electric vehicle of the brand will hit the market in 2025. Although he did not give specific details on what type of vehicle it will be, it is known what it’s all part of a plan that also includes plug-in hybrids and his return to LeMans in 2023.

“You can be sure that this will be everything the engineers and designers at Maranello dreamed of for such an important moment in our history,” commented Elkann regarding the announcement of Ferrari’s first electric vehicle. According to leaked patents, this first model is believed to be a four-wheel drive two-seater thanks to an electric motor in each one.

Ferrari SF90 Strdale

Elkann also commented that in the coming months Ferrari will launch three new models and anticipated that 2022 “will also be a year of new important product launches and particularly of the Purosangue, which is becoming something really special”. Ferrari’s first SUV certainly couldn’t be less than that.

Another important announcement made by Elkann during this meeting is that continue to make progress in the search for a new president to replace Louis Camillieri, who retired last year. The most important task of whoever is appointed to this position will be to chart Ferrari’s long-term path.