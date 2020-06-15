The rumor of the last hours finally stops being so. Scuderia Ferrari announced that Carlos Sainz will race for the team in the 2021 and 2022 seasons of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Team Principal Mattia Binotto said: “I am pleased to announce that Carlos will join Scuderia Ferrari starting in the 2021 season. With five seasons of experience behind him, Carlos has proven to be a great talent with technical skills and attributes. that will make it fit perfectly in our family.

We have embarked on a new cycle with the aim of returning to the top in Formula 1. It will be a long road, not without difficulties, especially given the current financial and regulatory situation, which has undergone a sudden change and which will require addressing this challenge in a different way than has been done in the recent past.

We believe that a pair of pilots of the talent and personality of Charles and Carlos, the youngest of the Scuderia in the last 50 years, is the best possible combination to help us achieve the goals we have set for ourselves, “said the Italian manager.

Meanwhile Carlos Sainz said: “I am very happy to announce that I will race for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and the future that awaits me with the team. I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I look forward to competing with them again this season “said the Spanish pilot.

Sainz accumulates 102 Grand Prix in five seasons in Formula 1. In 2019, he finished sixth in the Drivers’ Championship, his best result, in a year in which he also achieved his first podium in the category, finishing third in Brazil. Toro Rosso, Renault and McLaren have been his teams in the highest motorsport category.