Ferrari believes it can opt for victory in 2022

07/15/2021 at 12:48 PM CEST

The war that is being fought every Grand Prix in Formula 1 tracks it’s being quite interesting. It is being one of those World Cups that create a fondness for bitter rivalry in high places: Red Bull and Mercedes have options to take the championship and this has made fans of the motor world focus their attention on this sport.

While some voices in Ferrari, led by LeClerc, indicate that the ‘Scuderia’ should focus more on the next season and ignore this. To a large extent it is due to the changes that are going to take place, and that this could be a test to mark the way forward in the next one. In fact, they consider that they could win the World Cup again and become the winning horse of yesteryear..

However, the team has other plans, which are to focus on this season, where there is also an interesting clash of titans that stir a river in which small fishermen can also take advantage.