Vettel: “I am ready to give it my all”

Leclerc: “I really like the Spielberg circuit”

Formula 1 returns to action this weekend on the occasion of the Austrian Grand Prix, after a long period of inactivity forced by the coronavirus. In the bosom of the Scuderia Ferrari, although the car will be the same that traveled to Australia – the improvements will come in Hungary – they are eager to return to the track and both Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc want to play a good role in the Red Bull Ring .

Sebastian Vettel:

“It is no secret that we are all eager to get back to normal as it has been a long time. At first, the break was pleasant, as we are generally always traveling around the world and have little time to spend with family and friends , but the time has come to return to normality “.

“I am ready to give it my all, even if it is not the same without the fans who support us. The Austrian track is like a carousel that goes very fast, but I really like it, especially because it is in the mountains, which I love.”

“We have to be realistic about the order seen in the tests, but we are not discouraged. It will also be unusual to do two races in a row here, since for the second we will have a lot of data to work with. What we do the first weekend will have a major effect on the second. ”

Charles Leclerc:

“I really like the Spielberg circuit due to all its incline changes and high speeds. It’s good to start again there, although we won’t be able to have the support of our fans on the track.”

“During the long confinement I have spent time working on my physical training and also doing many virtual races in the simulator, having fun with other pilots. I hope it has also been entertaining for those who saw it from home. But now is the time to return to the cockpit of a real car. ”

“Last week at Mugello we were able to get back into a Formula 1 car again and I have to say it was really nice to be behind the wheel again.”

