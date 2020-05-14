Two days after announcing the departure of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari acted quickly and has already confirmed the hiring of Carlos Sainz Jr as the team’s new driver. The 25-year-old Spaniard signed a contract valid until 2023 and leaves McLaren. Daniel Ricciardo replaced him.

“I am very happy to drive for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I am excited about my future in the team. I still have an important year with McLaren and I am looking forward to racing with them again this season,” said Sainz, in a statement released by Ferrari.

Ferrari announces Spaniard Carlos Sainz as Vettel replacement

Photo: Disclosure / Formula 1 / Estadão

It will be Sainz’s fourth team in seven years. Between 2015 and 2017 he raced for Toro Rosso and in the middle of the season he went to Renault. Last year he moved to McLaren and will now be a Ferrari driver.

“I am happy to announce that Carlos will be part of Ferrari in 2021,” said Mattia Binotto, team leader. “With five seasons of experience, Carlos has proven to be talented and has shown technical skills and attributes that make him an ideal fit in our family. We have embarked on a new cycle with the goal of returning to the top in Formula 1. It will be a long journey, with difficulties, especially due to the financial and regulatory situation, which is undergoing changes, and this challenge needs to be faced differently from the recent past. We believe that a pair of pilots with the talent and personality of Charles and Carlos, the youngest of the last 50 years of Scuderia, is the best possible to help us achieve the goals we set “, he added.

Sainz’s name was already circulating as the most highly rated for Vettel’s vacancy, which still has no definite future. The speculation gained further strength after Carlos Sainz’s father, of the same name, gave statements about his son’s future. “I can’t say much because I don’t want to deceive anyone, but it is clear that things are accelerating and that the teams are not going to wait for the season to start,” said the father, who was a rally driver.

In 2019, Sainz faced the difficult task of replacing compatriot Fernando Alonso at McLaren. And it didn’t look bad. Despite the British team’s limitations, the championship ended in an honorable sixth place overall. This year, when the championship started, he will make his second season for the traditional F-1 team.

